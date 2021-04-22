Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barrington Research from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.18% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CSV stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.65. 4,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,257. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $677.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $65,990.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,371,893.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,092 shares of company stock worth $143,107 and sold 4,377 shares worth $159,097. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

