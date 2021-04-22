Carrier Global (CARR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Carrier Global to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Carrier Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CARR opened at $43.06 on Thursday. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

