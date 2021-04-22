Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Raised to $50.00 at UBS Group

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.87.

CARR traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.47. The company had a trading volume of 39,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,071. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.19. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,257,000 after purchasing an additional 402,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carrier Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,387,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,784,000 after purchasing an additional 249,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

