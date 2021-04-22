Carry (CRE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.35 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 21.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Carry has traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $122.74 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00015599 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00042561 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,347,746,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,832,783 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

