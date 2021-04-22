Cartesi (CTSI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $159.70 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cartesi has traded 22% lower against the dollar. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $159.70 million and $24.23 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00063371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.32 or 0.00283896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004015 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00027423 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.13 or 0.00976161 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.64 or 0.00684187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,376.09 or 0.99678945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,030,037 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

