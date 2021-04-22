carVertical Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, carVertical has traded 41.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One carVertical coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. carVertical has a market cap of $12.18 million and $626,904.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00066055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00018169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00092643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.15 or 0.00683626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00049766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,714.82 or 0.07400649 BTC.

carVertical Profile

CV is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

