Casa Systems (CASA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.21 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. On average, analysts expect Casa Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $738.32 million, a PE ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.20. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13.

In other news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $944,151.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,138,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,223,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,664 shares of company stock worth $1,777,472. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CASA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

