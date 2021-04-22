Cascades (CADNF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Cascades (OTCMKTS: CADNF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/19/2021 – Cascades had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

4/16/2021 – Cascades was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/13/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $18.00 to $17.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/2/2021 – Cascades had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Cascades had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

3/22/2021 – Cascades was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

3/3/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $19.00 to $19.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $16.50 to $19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $18.50 to $19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CADNF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.09. 2,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721. Cascades Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

