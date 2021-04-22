Casella Waste Systems (CWST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.95 million. On average, analysts expect Casella Waste Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $67.94 on Thursday. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $68.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWST shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $98,411.74. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $213,759.36. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

