Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Trading 5.6% Higher

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.97 and last traded at $24.97. 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 237% from the average session volume of 891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Castellum AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.04.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

