Castlight Health (CSLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Castlight Health has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at -0.06–0.02 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.09 million for the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. On average, analysts expect Castlight Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Castlight Health stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. Castlight Health has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.36.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSLT shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other Castlight Health news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 17,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $29,444.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 314,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,129.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 331,148 shares in the company, valued at $662,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,808 shares of company stock worth $275,177 over the last quarter. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

