Castweet Price Up 20.9% Over Last 7 Days (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Castweet has a market cap of $296,472.36 and $86,653.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Castweet has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Castweet alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.34 or 0.00862974 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000136 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00115518 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Castweet Profile

Castweet (CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castweet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castweet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.