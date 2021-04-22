Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $111.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total value of $523,612.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,871 shares of company stock worth $7,997,007. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.