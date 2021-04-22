Caterpillar (CAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Caterpillar to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Caterpillar to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CAT opened at $232.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $237.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.57.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

