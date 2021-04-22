Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Increased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after buying an additional 6,803,900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,345,000 after acquiring an additional 194,728 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after purchasing an additional 519,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.57.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $232.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.53. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

