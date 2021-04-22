Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Cathay Pacific Airways alerts:

OTCMKTS CPCAY opened at $4.52 on Thursday. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.