CBIZ (CBZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect CBIZ to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. CBIZ has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 1.53-1.59 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $211.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.80 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, analysts expect CBIZ to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CBIZ stock opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.58. CBIZ has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 4,200 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $140,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at $112,559.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Spurio sold 16,287 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $553,758.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,603,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 205,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,955 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

