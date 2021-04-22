CBRE Group (CBRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect CBRE Group to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CBRE Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CBRE stock opened at $81.30 on Thursday. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $33.03 and a twelve month high of $82.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.83 and its 200-day moving average is $65.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

