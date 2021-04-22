CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,710 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CBRE remained flat at $$81.30 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,346. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

