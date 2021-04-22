CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.79

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$71.79 and last traded at C$71.75, with a volume of 47772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$71.49.

CCL.B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.63.

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.83 billion and a PE ratio of 24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$69.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.44.

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total value of C$135,000.00. Also, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.27, for a total transaction of C$3,363,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 625,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$42,111,164.73. Insiders sold a total of 63,300 shares of company stock worth $4,280,437 over the last quarter.

CCL Industries Company Profile (TSE:CCL.B)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

