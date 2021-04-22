CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.44

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.44 and traded as high as C$71.57. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$71.49, with a volume of 197,253 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCL.B. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CCL Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$75.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.81 billion and a PE ratio of 24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76.

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer Sean Washchuk sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total value of C$531,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,268,133. Also, Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.72, for a total transaction of C$111,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at C$637,938. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,300 shares of company stock worth $4,280,437.

About CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

