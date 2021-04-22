Ccore 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $940.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Ccore coin can now be bought for about $0.0749 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ccore has traded 1,669.8% higher against the US dollar. Ccore has a market capitalization of $127,332.20 and approximately $940.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00072960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.47 or 0.00734168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00096545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00051520 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,408.73 or 0.08042238 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

CCO is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

