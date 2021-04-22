CCUniverse Market Capitalization Tops $32,811.18 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 34.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded 41.7% lower against the US dollar. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $32,811.18 and $991.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006089 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00015848 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000145 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001529 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

UVU is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

