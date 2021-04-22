CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in CDW by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $983,200,000 after buying an additional 565,290 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,906,000 after purchasing an additional 665,708 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,333,000 after purchasing an additional 895,959 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $255,853,000 after purchasing an additional 50,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $205,404,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $181.83 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $93.75 and a 1 year high of $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.40.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $567,455.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

