CEEK VR Achieves Market Cap of $5.52 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $5.52 million and $416,195.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00072187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00020301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.11 or 0.00729569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00094542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,207.11 or 0.08011679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00049858 BTC.

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 666,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.