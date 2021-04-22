Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to post $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.11. Celanese reported earnings per share of $2.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $11.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $12.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $13.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.79.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $4.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,594. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.47. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $159.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after acquiring an additional 533,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 704,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,562,000 after buying an additional 95,583 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

