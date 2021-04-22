Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock opened at $158.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.47. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $159.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.79.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

