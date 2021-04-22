Celanese (NYSE:CE) Posts Earnings Results

Celanese (NYSE:CE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.46, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Celanese updated its Q2 guidance to approx $4.00 EPS.

Shares of CE traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.07. The company had a trading volume of 731,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,928. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $159.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.79.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

