Celestica (CLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.87 billion.

Get Celestica alerts:

CLS stock opened at C$10.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.75. Celestica has a 52-week low of C$6.31 and a 52-week high of C$11.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.31.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.