Celestica (CLS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Celestica to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Celestica has set its Q1 guidance at $0.18 to $0.24 EPS.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Celestica to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Celestica stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99. Celestica has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLS shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

