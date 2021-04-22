Celestica (TSE:CLS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.22

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.22 and traded as low as C$9.92. Celestica shares last traded at C$10.18, with a volume of 184,275 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.31.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.2600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.