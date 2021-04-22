Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 174.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,279 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.38% of Cellectis worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Cellectis by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,200,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,482,000 after acquiring an additional 500,367 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after buying an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after buying an additional 101,167 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth $2,349,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 29,649 shares in the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLLS stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $814.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.59. Cellectis S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.71.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

