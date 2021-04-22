Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) traded down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.29 and last traded at $56.29. 893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.10.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.12.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLNXF)

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

