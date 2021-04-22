Celo 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $108.57 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $5.19 or 0.00010004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celo has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $108.57 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00063929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.54 or 0.00284268 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004350 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00026920 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $511.86 or 0.00986215 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.37 or 0.00686630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,878.22 or 0.99954369 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,757,368 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.