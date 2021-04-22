Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.00

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.52), with a volume of 371900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 30.57. The company has a market capitalization of £58.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

