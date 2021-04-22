Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,890 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Centene were worth $13,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $65.49 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $72.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CNC. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.68.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

