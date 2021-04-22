CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.85.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,101,000 after acquiring an additional 392,768 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 505,773 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at $678,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

