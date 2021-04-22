Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Central Garden & Pet worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 15,973 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of CENT opened at $57.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $31.33 and a 1-year high of $62.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.73.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CENT shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.