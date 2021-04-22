Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.57. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPF. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of CPF opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $752.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.32. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,380,000 after purchasing an additional 61,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 60,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 291,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 30,654 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.