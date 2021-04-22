Century Casinos Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,190 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,162% compared to the average daily volume of 141 put options.

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $323.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $13.35.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.25 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. Analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos in the third quarter worth $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos in the third quarter worth $83,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Century Casinos in the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

