Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.35.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $93.55. 323,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,553. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.63 and its 200-day moving average is $94.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,169.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $427,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,823,974.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 6.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.