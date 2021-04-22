Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Acquired by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Cerner by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.20. The company had a trading volume of 25,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,683. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $63.11 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day moving average of $74.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

CERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

