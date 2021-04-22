Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Trading Up 7.7%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)’s stock price was up 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.43 and last traded at $30.28. Approximately 6,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 633,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CERT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Get Certara alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.17.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,678,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,076,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,205,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,406,000.

Certara Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.