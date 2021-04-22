Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Cervus Equipment Co. (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.71 and last traded at $12.71. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

CSQPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cervus Equipment from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities raised Cervus Equipment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Cervus Equipment from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get Cervus Equipment alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cervus Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cervus Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.