CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Gap Up to $54.88

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.88, but opened at $57.87. CEVA shares last traded at $56.87, with a volume of 209 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Northland Securities cut shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CEVA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,669.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.93.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $570,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $2,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,343 shares of company stock worth $7,392,417 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in CEVA by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 515,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,355,000 after acquiring an additional 152,762 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in CEVA by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,215,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,283,000 after acquiring an additional 99,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,621,000 after buying an additional 84,474 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 133,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 54,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter worth $2,279,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

