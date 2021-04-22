Chad L. Williams Sells 1,100 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Stock

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,206,579.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of QTS stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.49. The company had a trading volume of 720,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,794. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -179.70 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

QTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,989,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,972,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,941,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,123,000 after buying an additional 211,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,813,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,205,000 after buying an additional 616,747 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,479,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,526,000 after buying an additional 96,129 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,658,000 after buying an additional 30,361 shares during the period.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

