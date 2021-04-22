Chainlink (LINK) Price Hits $35.51 on Top Exchanges

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $14.88 billion and approximately $2.98 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink coin can now be purchased for about $35.51 or 0.00068565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chainlink

Chainlink (LINK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 419,009,556 coins. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

