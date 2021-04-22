ChainX Market Capitalization Tops $81.59 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, ChainX has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $81.59 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $10.56 or 0.00020421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00063941 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.19 or 0.00282584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004092 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00027532 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $510.31 or 0.00986443 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.66 or 0.00685570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,918.17 or 1.00359788 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

