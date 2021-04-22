Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) rose 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.01. Approximately 136,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,260,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

CHPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chargepoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Chargepoint during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Chargepoint during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Chargepoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chargepoint during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Chargepoint in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Chargepoint Company Profile (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

