Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,662 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $584,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NRIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $204,600.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,430 shares of company stock worth $623,987.

NRIX stock opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.01. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

